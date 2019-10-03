<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has promised to resettle indigenes of the state who returned from South Africa owing to xenophobic attacks.

The governor who spoke during a reception organized for the returnees at the Government House in Owerri, the state capital, said that his administration was interested in the welfare of the returnees.

A statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu, said that Ihedioha announced a committee headed by his aide on diaspora matters, Chudi Nwazuruike, to map out the modalities for their resettlement.

The statement said “As part of the state government’s plan to reintegrate and resettle Imo indigenes who recently returned from South Africa, as a result of the latest xenophobic attacks, Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, has set up an inter-ministerial committee to map out strategies for their resettlement.

“Speaking during the reception of the returnees at the Government House, Owerri, Wednesday, Governor Ihedioha, thanked God for saving their lives despite the casualties recorded during the attack.”

“He reminded them that this is a period for soul-searching, saying, ‘We understand clearly the import of this incident. What the displacement has given rise to, is that you have to start afresh, begin to adjust either to start a new life or otherwise.’

“He noted that a desk has been set up to articulate an implementable plan that will guarantee a sustainable livelihood for them.

“He disclosed that the Inter-Ministerial Committee which will be headed by his Special Adviser on Diaspora Affairs, Prof. Chudi Uwazuruike shall comprise of the Ministries of Youths; Labour; Education; Health to be supervised by the Ministry of Gender and Vulnerable Group Affairs, will work out basically how to help them resettle.

“The Governor noted that the state is doing its best to link up with the Federal Government to ensure that special attention is given to Imo returnees, as the state has fulfilled all the requirements needed by the Diaspora Commission.”

“While thanking the management of Air Peace for their patriotic act of bringing home Nigerians at no cost, he commended the Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Anthony Obinna for providing succour which has greatly strengthened the returnees since they arrived the state.”