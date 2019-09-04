<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered water-tight security around embassies, foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses within the country.

Adamu gave this order in a statement signed by the Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said that “this order is against the backdrop of the unfortunate attack on Shoprite outlets in Lekki Area of Lagos State on September 3.

“Some miscreants attacked and looted the malls under the pretext of protesting against the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“To this end, all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police across the Federation have been placed on red alert to ensure no similar violence is replicated within the country,” the IGP said.

The IGP said that he recognised the rights of citizens to air their views on salient national issues as enshrined in the constitution, but noted that these must be done within the confines of the law.

“Miscreants and criminally-minded people who masquerade as genuine protesters are therefore warned to stay-off the streets of Nigeria.

“The Force will not hesitate to bring to bear the full weight of the law on any such law breaker.

“Parents and guardians are therefore enjoined to prevail on their children and wards to desist from acts capable of causing breakdown of law and order in the country,” he said.