<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday, condemned the attacks on businesses and killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

It blamed the South African government for the increasing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans.

While demanding an immediate end to the killings and destruction of properties, NLC also demanded appropriate compensation and an assurance that the killings and attacks on Nigerian businesses would never happen again in South Africa.

NLC in a statement by its President, Ayuba Wabba, said: “We at the Nigeria Labour Congress condemn in strongest terms, the attacks on businesses and killings of Nigerians by South Africans in South Africa. These attacks and killings are beastly and unacceptable.

‘’The frequency and escalation of these attacks are not only reprehensible but are capable of undermining the illustrious bilateral relations between the government and people of Nigeria and government and people of South Africa.

“However, as despicable as these attacks are, we will advise against crude retaliatory measures such as the burning down of perceived South African businesses in Nigeria.” for in reality, some of those businesses are owned by Nigerians.

‘’We, therefore, appeal to Nigerians to leave this matter to the Nigerian government which has acted properly by dispatching an envoy to South Africa to express its displeasure as well as table its demands.

“On our part too, we hold the South African government squarely responsible for failing in its duty to protect or safeguard the lives and properties of foreign nationals, especially Nigerians who have been subject of attacks over time.

‘’Accordingly, we demand an immediate end to these killings and destruction of properties. We demand for appropriate compensation and an assurance that this will never happen again not only to Nigerians but all foreign nationals in South Africa.”