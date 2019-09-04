<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Southern Nigeria People Mandate (SNPM), has issued ultimatum to South African government to compensate families of Nigerians whose loved ones were killed in the past and present xenophobic attacks.

The compensation, the NGO further demanded, should include those whose shops were looted.

The National Coordinator of SNPM, Mr Augustine Chukwudum, gave the ultimate while condemning the xenophobic attacks on innocent Nigerians, on Wednesday in Enugu while speaking with newsmen.

“South African government must also ensure security for every Nigerian living in that country as outlined in United Nation’s Charter.

“If South African government fails to do as we demand, SNPM will not have any other option than to drag the government to International Criminal Court (ICC) in Hague,’’ he said.

He condemned in strong terms the continuous xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and destruction of their businesses in South Africa, especially in Johannesburg and other cities in South Africa.

“The attack on Nigerians living in South Africa is not only condemnable but also evil and satanic in nature.

“Is this how to pay Nigerians back after delivering them from the bondage of apartheid?

“Every human being in the world knows the role played by Nigerians during the reign of terror of apartheid in South Africa,’’ he said.

The SNPM boss called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take serious action against South African government to forestall re-occurrence.

Chukwudum said it was appalling to see that the South Africa failed to take concrete steps to checkmate the excesses of the “blood thirsty miscreants.’’

“ We are surprised this is happening after President Muhammadu Buhari and the South African leader met in Japan on a sideline of a conference to discuss the matter.