The Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) has condemned the Xenophobic attacks in South Africa and the spate of killings and looting of property of foreigners, especially those of Nigerians in that country.

CCN during its general meeting held at Calvary Chapel Episcopal House, Onitsha Anambra State, called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to take urgent steps in wading into the crisis to save the lives of Nigerians in the country and appealed to Nigerian citizens at home against retaliation.

The Christian body also appealed to the Federal government to facilitate through its security apparatus, the release of Leah Sharibu, following its recent pronouncement that she is still alive.

In a statement issued after its meeting in Onitsha, which was signed by its Anambra State Chairman, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, the group also frowned at the insecurity in different parts of Nigeria, and called on the government to ensure the safety of all Nigerians irrespective of their religion, tribe or geographical location.

The body expressed worry over the menace of flood and its threats to life due to rainy season and called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and all other corresponding agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people, just as it urged people living in flood prone areas to relocate to safer areas, while urging citizens to avoid blocking drainages with waste or erecting structures on water ways.

CCN, while calling for all to join hands in stopping evil in the country, appreciated the campaign against human trafficking, rape, and child abuse, being embarked upon by the Anambra State CCN Women Wing, WOWICCN and the Youth Wing, YOWICCN.

The Anambra State CCN congratulated the acting Chief Judge of Anambra State, Hon. Justice Onochie Anyachebelu and Bishop-elect of the Diocese of Nnewi, Venerable Ndubuisi Obi, and urged them to ensure speedy delivery of justice in the state and remain prayerful as the lord enabled them to take up their mantle of leadership, respectively.

“The Council while commending Governor Willie Obiano for his administrative prowess and making sure the state remains safe, urged him to take steps to address deplorable state of roads in some parts of the state which has increased traffic hold-ups in Onitsha and its environs.”