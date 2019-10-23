<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has stated that the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and South Africa will ensure implementation of the Early Warning Signal mechanisms recently signed between both countries in South Africa, as part of the efforts to curb xenophobic attacks.

Speaking against the backdrop of renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians, she said the Consul General is on top of the situation.

“The Consul General, Godwin Adama, is currently in Widbank, Mpumulanga, where the crisis happened. He is at a meeting with the highest police authorities there.

“The mission intervened immediately and the situation is currently under control. After this meeting, a meeting with Nigerians along with the South African Police will hold,” she assured.

Dabiri-Erewa added that further developments at this stage will be taken up at the Ministerial level, between the two Ministers of Foreign Affairs of both countries.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Oct. 3 to 5, led a high powered delegation to South Africa on a two-day state visit on the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

Series of agreements and Memorandum of Understanding were signed by the two African states to cement the relationship and nip the hostilities in the bud.

But on Tuesday, it was reported that South African citizens resumed xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in Mpumalamga area of the country.