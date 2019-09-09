<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Human rights activist and former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has urged Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo not to empower returnees from South Africa with N10,000 Trader Moni.

The former Kaduna senator said this in a tweet on Sunday.

Sani said the Federal Government should come up with a resettlement plan that would allow the victims of xenophobia to feel compensated.

He wrote, “The FG should make adequate arrangements and give reasonable support to Nigerians who decided to return home and begin a new life..and abeg don’t even think of linking them up with VP’s tradermoni 10k..biko!”

At least 400 Nigerians are said to have returned to the country following the Federal Government’s directive that all victims of xenophobia are free to return to the country.

Nigerian airline, Air Peace, is said to be rendering its services free of charge.

However, there has been no word from the government as regards compensation, resettlement and reintegration of the victims.

The Trader Moni scheme promoted by Osinbajo seeks to give small shop owners N10, 000 loan and a higher amount after the original sum has been repaid.