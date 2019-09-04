<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation ,has attacked the South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, for supporting the mass killings of Nigerians in his country, describing him as a devious ingrate.

“Ramaphosa, your support for the murder of Nigerians in South Africa will cost you everything! You know what Nigeria did to help your people in the ’70’s and ’80’s! You are a devious ingrate that is playing with fire and begging for war,” he said.

Fani-Kayode also described the South African Minister of Police Affairs and an ugly little monkey for subtly trying to justify the killing of Nigerians.

“Does the fact that 80% of a town in South Africa is made up of foreigners justify the mass murder of Nigerians?

“He is not only an ignorant and xenophobic little racist but he is also one step removed from the missing link. He looks and sounds like the product of a same sex union! Perhaps it is time for the white Boers to return to power in South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa your Minister is trash!

“The white Boers never butchered Nigerians in apartheid South Africa. Black South Africans have forgotten the role Nigeria played in their liberation. Had it not been for us they would still be nothing but the hewers of wood and the drawers of water,” he stated.