South African Defence and Military Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has said that criminal elements in the country were taking advantage of the challenges currently facing the country.

She said this in reaction to the fresh xenophobic attacks in South Africa over the weekend, which left at least one person dead.

Speaking to 702 Breakfast Show in South Africa, the minister said that the attacks were orchestrated and the fact that they succeeded, showed failure on the part security operatives.

Mapisa-Nqakula said, “When these attacks started last week, I am one of the people that said there has been a failure in our intelligence and, as South Africans, we need to move beyond that and look at how we can resolve the issue.

“What we see here is criminality, criminals that decide that they are going to take advantage of the challenges that South Africa is facing.

“We need to find better ways of resolving conflict and we cannot have people attacking each other when we are all Africans.