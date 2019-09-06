<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Civil Liberties organization (CLO) has commended the federal government over its decision to recall Nigeria Ambassador to South Africa.

The group also lauded the boycott of the ongoing World Economic Forum in the country in solidarity, support and sympathy to hundreds of Nigerians slaughtered every day in South Africa.

Addressing newsmen on Friday in Onitsha, Anambra State, Chairman of the group, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, described the decision as wise and courageous, insisting that there should be no sacred cows as silence would imply consent.

He said, “Although it is belated, further step should be taken to expel their ambassador in order to send Nigeria and Nigerians’ sadness and anger over heinous and horrendous killings of Nigerians with their government doing nothing to apprehend, detain and prosecute the perpetrators to act as a deterrent to others.”

According to him, the federal government must demand adequate compensations to families of those who lost their lives and property.

“Most importantly is an unreserved apology to the government and people of Nigeria with the promise never to perpetuate such barbaric and despicable act,” he stressed.

The CLO boss insisted that the South African government must reciprocate tremendous sacrifices made by Nigeria and its citizenry toward the eradication of its Apartheid Government and subsequent election of Nelson Mandela as president in 1994.

He added, “It is not news that if Mandela was alive today, this impunity and worst man’s inhumanity against his fellow man should not have happened.

“I appeal to Nigerians in diaspora to be law-abiding and be good ambassadors of their dear country and must respect laws, cultures, traditions and constitutions of their host countries.

“Aggrieved Nigerians should not take laws into their hands to defend and protects their lives, rather must be tactful, civil, dynamic and diplomatic in seeking amicable and permanent solution to this despicable but avoidable manmade menace.”