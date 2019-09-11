<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Adewale Giwa, the Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Gospel Church, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to offer victims of xenophobia automatic jobs with a view to making life comfortable for them.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the cleric said the gesture would go a long way to encourage other Nigerians in South Africa, who had not yet made up their minds on whether to return home or not.

About 600 Nigerians were said to have registered to return to the country following the Federal Government’s directive that all victims of xenophobia were free to return.

Giwa said: “The Federal Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, should please offer automatic jobs to all the victims of xenophobia in South Africa.

“You cannot just ask someone to come home without making sure that they have something tangible to do to feed their family members.

“We all know that this government is still struggling to provide jobs for the people at home, but the case of our people in South Africa should be treated accordingly.

“I am appealing to the Federal Government to make them happy. Those with educational qualifications should be given automatic jobs while those who don’t have credentials should be empowered.