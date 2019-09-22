<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Conference of Christians of Aladura Worldwide has lauded the roles played by Air Peace Airline as well as the company’s Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Allen Onyema, for evacuating Nigerians from South Africa following series of attacks on them by the South Africans.

The conference, in a statement issued by its chairman, Dr. Olapade Agoro, copy of which was made available to newsmen at the weekend, also nominated Onyema as Conference’s ‘Man Of The Year 2019’.

It further announced its decision to honour Onyema with the International Merit Award Of ‘Grand Commander Order Of Aladura (GCOA)’.

The conference noted that the airline, its management and chairman had demonstrated deep love to their brothers and sisters suffering one form of attack or the other in South Africa, which necessitated the evacuation from that country.

The statement reads in part: “The conference, informed by your ‘beyond the ordinary’ magnanimity spreading your Air Peace Airline’s long span wings of love to bring back home to safety free of charge hundreds of fellow Nigerians from South Africa’s xenophobic hopelessness and lives threatening disasters , please be hereby informed of our sense of thanks and gratitude, nominating you as our ‘Nigeria’s Man of the Year 2019’ as well conferring on you an Aladura International Award of ‘Grand Commander Order Of Aladura (GCOA)”.

Agoro, while congratulating Onyeama, also indicated that the official decoration of the award had been slated for January 25, 2020.