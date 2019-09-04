<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, are currently meeting to discuss xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa.

The meeting was revealed by Buhari’s New Media aide, Bashir Ahmad, on his verified Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “President @MBuhari is currently meeting with Vice President, @ProfOsinbajo and Foreign Affairs Minister, @GeoffreyOnyeama, over the recent #XenophobicAttacks on Nigerians in South Africa. The FG is committed to protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians in South Africa.”