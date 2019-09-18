<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr. Jonathan Nnaji, chairman board of trustees of Igbo speaking community in Lagos State, has said that Nigerians who have chosen to remain in South Africa than return to the country should not be blamed because the country has refused to set its priorities right.

Nnaji, in a chat with newsmen on Tuesday, said that it was regrettable that some people had chosen to remain in foreign land under tortuous condition than return to their fatherland. He said that nobody should blame them because the rot in the economy, insecurity, unemployment in the country could scare the daylight out of anybody.

He maintained that listening to some of the victims of the xenophobic attack who spoke from South Africa, it would be clear that the decay in our infrastructure was the major reason some of them would rather remain in South African than return.

The Igbo leader stressed that if there was steady electricity supply, 70 percent of Nigerians who travelled out and some of who die on high seas would not venture into such risky venture. He said that the country had continued to have new government, new ministers and yet nothing changed, pointing out that nothing new had been injected into the system.

He flayed ban staple food products like rice when there was not enough local production to meet the consumption needs of the people, pointing out that the time had come for government to be sincere about meeting the needs of Nigerians and guiding against some of the embarrassment that the citizens faced outside the shores of the country where they had been tagged criminals because of bad leadership back home.

The former president of Igbo speaking community in Lagos, said that the apologies of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa no matter how well packaged would not bring back to life those Nigerians who were victims of xenophobic attack in that country but one message that the leaders should learn was that South African people took Nigerians for granted because of problems of leadership and the inability of government to take care of its people.