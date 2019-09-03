<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

South African government has denied reports Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the country.

The country’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Monroe, denied report that its citizens are carrying out Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

He was reacting to the looting and burning of businesses and property belonging to foreigners in South Africa which began on Sunday.

Monroe rather described the attacks as a ‘sporadic act of violence’

He made this known after his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Speaking at a media briefing after the meeting with Onyeama, Monroe said the recent attacks were not ”xenophobic” in nature but are rather mere ‘sporadic acts of violence’.

According to Monroe,” businesses belonging to other South Africans were also affected in the violence that erupted yesterday Monday, September 2nd.

“The recent attacks were not xenophobic in nature but are rather mere ‘sporadic acts of violence.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “deep concern,” over the attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa.

A statement by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari has despatched special envoy to his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The Special Envoy is expected to arrive in Pretoria latest Thursday, September 5, 2019