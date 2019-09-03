<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for drastic measures to be taken over Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, called on the African Union, AU, to take urgent steps against Xenophobic attacks and bring an end to bloodletting of Nigerians

Atiku on his verified Twitter page wrote: “The attacks and killings has since stirred reactions from well meaning Nigerians calling on government to take drastic measures against South African government.

“Reported attacks against Nigerians in South Africa is unacceptable and stands condemned.

“Urgent steps need to be taken with the SA authorities and the African Union to bring an end to this ill wind that can only end up destroying the fabric of our African brotherhood.”

Newsmen had reported that viral videos on Monday showed widespread attacks on Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa.

The President of the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA), Adetola Olubajo, who confirmed the development to newsmen said on Monday that the attacks began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set ablaze by an angry mob..