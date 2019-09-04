<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Asaba City Mall where the Southern African superstore, Shoprite, is a major tenant, is yet to open for business today, reports say.

The closure of the popular South African owned shopping store might not be unconnected to fears of reprisal attacks by angry mobs reacting to the rise in deadly attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa by native mobs.

Asaba City Mall, which opens for daily business at 9 am, remained unopen by mid-day Wednesday, with a detachment of security operatives on ground to forestall any potential attack by locals.

Daily Sun on a visit to the mall complex at about 7:30 am, noticed security operatives at strategic positions based on instructions from the Delta Sate Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, who was seen spotting a black T-shirt.

Adeleke said his men will secure the complex, explaining that the mall is very critical to the economy of the state.

He also assured that the MTN head office along the Asaba-Benin highway was being heavily guarded with armed security personnel.

The Commissioner urged Asaba residents to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation.