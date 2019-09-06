<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives has warned South Africa against “adding insult to our (Nigeria’s) grief” by alleging that Nigerians in the country were criminals.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, dismissed the claim by South African authorities that Nigerians in the country were committing crimes.

According to Gbajabiamila, time for dialogue is over and its time to take action on the xenophobic attacks.

He described the attacks on Nigerians and their businesses as an “abomination against our people,” stating that, “We did not provoke nor did we deserve the treatment meted out to our people in South Africa.”