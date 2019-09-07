<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, visited the scene of the reprisal attack against xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, saying that over 5000 staff of the malls looted by hoodlums have been forced out of job.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that he would in a few days meet the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to know the fate of the 125 suspects arrested during the violence.

The governor, who was accompanied by his executive members to the Novare Lekki and Surulere Plazas, disclosed that the malls were looted overnight and property worth millions of naira carted away.

Sanwo-Olu said: “When people come into a store overnight to loot the goods, it is an act that must be condemned. For instance, in the Mall we are (Surulere), over 2,000 staff are now out of job. Also, at the Lekki Mall, over 3000 staff are also affected by this act. These are places that Nigerians are the ones affected more.

“Unfortunately, during my inspection of both plazas, I discovered that those affected were all indigenous stores and companies. Even the names that are synonymous with South African, I could see that there were several staffs that could perform their duties because of the act.”

The Lagos governor stressed that to prevent future occurrence, business owners should engage in strong interaction with their host communities.

According to him, “when business owners engaged in activities that create social inclusion between them and the host communities, residents would protect rather than vandalize their businesses.

“We need to have our business owners embark on a lot of engagement with their local communities. Business owners need to engage in strong interaction with the community where they do business.

“This will make the people attach some significance to the brands as it concerns what that brand has done for them in their communities. That brand then becomes something that one relate with. The residents will know that this is the brand that has taken people out of poverty and other things done for them to develop.

“All these kind of social interactions need to come so that when people remember those brands; they will remember them for the positive thing they had done for them. So that when the residents remember the brand, they remember the positive things that they have done for the community,” the Lagos governor added.