<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Imo State government on Friday received 45 minors out of 91 indigenes of the state who returned from South Africa following the Xenophobic attack on Nigerians in that country.

Receiving the returnees at the Government House, Owerri, the state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, noted with emotion that the state government would properly reintegrate them so that they can forge ahead in life.

He announced that a committee to that effect had been inaugurated to look into the plight of the returnees and reintegrate the minors to ensure that those in school continue with their education wherever they had stopped.

Speaking to newsmen, the governor’s Special Assistant on Information and Advocacy, Adaora Onyechere, disclosed that the state is topping the list with the highest number of minors among the returnees.

She said that out of the 91 returnees, 45 of them had been listed as minors.

Onyechere said that the governor, in collaboration with the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NDC) had planned to rehabilitate the returnees through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) with skills and funds.

Onyechere disclosed further that the Federal Government had commended the proactive move of the governor to receive the returnees.

“The Federal Government is pleased to have Imo State as one of the first to officially receive the contact list and hosting of the returnees.

“We are dealing with children who are traumatized, the governor is looking at what he is going to do to have them properly reintegrated. We have the official list of contact persons , we are the first to receive it,” Adaora stated.

She also said that the SEMA law would be reviewed so that the returnees would holistically be reintegrated and rehabilitated.

“We plan to give them both education and medical aids so that they would be reintegrated and rehabilitated,” she said.