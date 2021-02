World Health Organisation Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has congratulated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as she is set to become the first female leader of the World Trade Organization.





“Congratulations to my sister @NOIweala, who will lead @wto with the distinction she has shown throughout a remarkable career. Thank you as well for your ongoing support for @WHO, including as my special envoy to @ACTAccelerator”, Tedros tweeted on Friday night.