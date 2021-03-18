



The Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has commended the chief executive officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Segun Awolowo Jr., for his role in encouraging women entrepreneurs and exporters and giving them platforms to thrive.

The Okonjo- Iweala disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at the International Trade Centre (ITC)-NEPC Roundtable discussion on She Trades, Small and Medium Scale Sized Enterprises at the Export House.

According to her, “My visit to the NEPC has ended on a high note. I am so happy to see, interact and engage with women entrepreneurs and exporters. We have so many products, thanks to the good work of the NEPC and ITC. The range of products packaging and quality have greatly improved, The World Trade Organization will continue to work to support Nigeria’s economy”.

The International Trade Centre has been implementing projects on women and trade in Nigeria since the establishment of the She Trades Hub hosted by the NEPC in July 2016.

The project has enhanced the competitiveness of women entrepreneurs and made market linkages to regional and global value chains easier, and in addition promotes an enabling policy eco -system for women entrepreneurs.

Key sectors of focus include agribusiness, textiles and apparel and Information Technology sectors.

The Executive Director, NEPC Olusegun Awolowo, in his welcome remarks stated that the NEPC is actively engaged in strategic collaborations and formidable partnerships to achieve its goals.





“A clear area of focus for us has been a drive to gain significant participation of women in non-oil exports such as the She Trades initiative, Nigeria was included in the pilot of SheTrades in the Commonwealth Programme (2018-2021) funded by the UK Department for International Development DFID launched during CHOGM 2018.

“This we are sure will help the country achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5, Gender Equality which cuts across all sectors. Undoubtedly the importance of women’s inclusion in trade cannot be overemphasized.”

She Trades partnerships extend across the private sector as well as business support organizations such as Microsoft (on the delivery of digital capacity building), Access Bank (to facilitate access to finance for women entrepreneurs) and several agricultural cooperatives to connect female producers to market.

Highlights include training of 4,000 women entrepreneurs in areas such as branding and marketing, crisis management and Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) for Women-Owned Businesses in spices sectors and 8 states in Nigeria.

The capacity building combined business–to-business activities has enabled women offer their products and services to new buyers. Over US$40,000 in sales and US$12,000 in investment for women owned businesses has been facilitated.

According to him, this growth for businesses has led to the creation of 3437 jobs as a result of ITC She Trades interventions with approximately 60% of those jobs going to women.