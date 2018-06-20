Nigerians who were deported from the United States of America (USA) on Wednesday have claimed that the North American government wrongly deported them.

The deportees claimed that most of them were returned to Nigeria for minor infractions, which should not have warranted deportation.

34 Nigerians were on Wednesday afternoon deported from the US aboard a chartered aircraft, Boeing 767. The aircraft was owned by Omni Air International.

The aircraft touched down at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos at 14:35pm and the deportees were immediately taken to the immigration area for proper profiling.

Among the deportees were 32 males and two females with one of them having a serious health challenge.

Though, most of the deportees were not willing to talk to the media, but Mr. Charles Nwankwo, who claimed to be a Doctorate Degree student in the US insisted that his deportation was wrongly carried out.

According to Nwankwo, the police arrested him in his house for committing no offence and he had been challenging his impending deportation in the court.

He decried that the case was still ongoing in the court before he was forcefully removed from the detention camp on Tuesday in the US and ferried to Nigeria.

He called on the Nigerian Government to wade into illegal deportation of Nigerians especially since the Donald Trump’s administration came on board.

He said: “I am a PhD student in the US and I was yet to complete my course before I was forcefully repatriated. I didn’t commit any offence in that country. I was surprise that I could be deported like a criminal like this.”

Also, Mr. Olusegun Olatunji said he had been residing in the US in the past 30 years.

According to Olatunji, he never committed any infraction in the US beside importing herbs from China, which the government claimed was counterfeit.

He lamented that he was fined $41,000 by the government, which he paid and wondered why he should still be repatriated to Nigeria after paying the sum.

He, however, said that some of the deportees overstayed in the US while others committed traffic offence, stressing that these were minor offences, which should not have warranted their deportation.

He said: “I would have spent 30 years in the US by 18 October. I have been in the US without any infraction. The only infraction I have was that I ordered merchandise from China; herbs and they claimed the herbs were counterfeit.

“That was my so called offence and I was ordered to pay $41,000, which I paid to the government. They still confiscated the merchandise after paying the sum, but despite this, they still deported me. I have never committed any infraction in the US apart from importing these herbs from China.

“Most of us here have cases in different courts in the US, but the government did not allow us to see the resolution of the case. They just took us by force and deported us from the US. This is quite unfortunate.”