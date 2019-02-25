



Some Writers in the FCT have advised young upcoming writers to pursue their art and not be deterred by the fear of failure or criticism.

They gave this advice on the sidelines of the February edition of the “Guest Writer Session” organised by the Abuja Writers Forum on Sunday.

Mrs Glorious Amulu-Jack, an Abuja Based writer, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), advised young writers not to be afraid of failing or being criticised, adding that it would make them better writers.

“I advise them that they should not to be afraid to start, to fail, to make mistake or to be criticised.

“Even if you feel your work is not good enough, publish the first one, let’s critique it, then you go for revised edition, by so doing you grow; so just start and as time goes on you get better.

Amulu-Jack, who also read excepts from one of her books titled: “Ended in Honor”, advised women in abusive marriages or relationships to leave, especially if they have done every thing possible to make the abuse stop .

“Marriage is not a do-or-die-affair, if it is not working it is not working. If you have done all you can to ensure it works, you have sought counseling, and it does not work out, quit, rather than staying there to be abused or be killed.

“The woman can as well kill the man if she is not careful, so it is better to leave intact.

“Sometimes divorce is not the answer, sometimes separation is better for the man’s head to calm down, so I advise you to separate for a while.

She said women stayed in abusive marriages out of fear of what the society will say and because of what they had said to other women who had left such marriages.

Amulu-Jack said this was because the Nigerian culture did not accommodate single motherhood and divorcees.

Another Guest writer Michal Musialowski, a Polish Poet, advised young writers not to allow the challenges that came with the art to deter them from achieving their dreams and goals.

“I will advise them that in the process of becoming a writer, there are going to be million of difficulties, there is going to be a lack of believe in oneself, lack of motivation, there are going to be others who will not be interested.

“ So, what I will advise is always fight for your words and for your voice because if this voice only changes the life of one person it is already a victory and worth fighting for and if it reaches out to thousands it is also a victory.

Musialowski, who is currently researching contemporary Nigerian Poetry at Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, commended Nigerians writers, saying he believed they were doing better than many writers in Europe.

He commended Nigerian writers for their passion and energy, which he said translated into a true message and into something real that came from an experience.

According to him, for a writer who has not had a difficult life or been through certain kind of struggle, it is difficult to reach the kind of richness that I have noticed in the young Nigerian writers.

NAN reports that Musialowski read some poems from his collections.