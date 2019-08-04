<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Clerics under the platform of Christian Association of Igbo Ministers (CAIN) have said that it is only God that could heal the wounds of the 30-month civil war which ended almost 50 years ago.

Worried by the current drumbeat of war in many parts of the country, the group stated that there was urgent need to pray to ward off any thing that could lead to further spill of blood in Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference in Enugu, yesterday, International President of CAIN, Apostle Solomon Okorie, disclosed that the body would be hosting its annual “World Igbo summit” in Enugu to pray specifically for peace and security in Igboland, and by extension Nigeria.

Okorie, who disclosed that previous editions of the summit had been held in Dallas, United States of America, Awka, Anambra state, in Togo and last year in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, noted that 95 per cent of Igbo are Christians.

He said: “We have gathered all the Igbo ministers across the globe to pray and ensure that Ndigbo are liberated.

“Our aim is to unite the Igbo through the gospel. The unity we are looking for can only come through the gospel. So, Nigeria needs God’s intervention, and until Nigerians go back to God and ask for restitution, there can never be peace because of what happened during the Biafra war, especially what happened in Asaba that all the men were assembled and killed even when the war had ended, has continued to provoke God.”

According to Okorie, the theme of the programme slated for the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium from August 13-16 is: “In the days of His power.” The prominent ministers of God like Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai, Apostle Anselem Madubuko and Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma, among others, are expected to be in attendance.

He said there would be medical outreach to large number of people, including 1000 free eye glasses as well as food items and other forms of support.