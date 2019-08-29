<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Senator Donald Alasoadura, has called for strict adherence to guidelines of the Factories Act to reduce risks and disasters in the workplace.

Alasoadura made this call at a One-day National Stakeholders Awareness and Sensitisation Workshop on ‘The Lifting and Allied Work Equipment Safety Regulations 2018’ in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the lack of regulations, codes of practice and guidelines to provide appropriate benchmarks to complement the provisions of the Factories Act had been major setbacks.

The Factories Act Cap F1 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 was solely enacted for the protection of the occupational safety and health of Nigerian workers in all occupations.

He said there is the need to promote occupational safety as the Act would guide the implementation of intervention and inspection programmes to reduce injuries, illnesses and fatalities.

The minister noted that such regulations constituted a critical component of a sound promotional framework for Occupational Safety and Health, and the development of a National Preventative Safety and Health Culture.

“Going forward, the effective implementation of the Regulations would undoubtedly, lead to a significant reduction of the risks associated with lifting equipment, boilers and pressure vessels.

“I, therefore, call for strict adherence to the guidelines specified in the Regulations, and the adoption of established good practices.”

He noted that this will ultimately lead to enhancement of productivity and a boost on the nation’s gross domestic product.

This, he said was because such equipment are in use as work equipment in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy such as the Oil and Gas, Marine, Manufacturing, and Construction Sectors.