<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As a result of non-payment of two months outstanding salaries of workers of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) by Osun State government under the leadership of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, the staff of the institution on Wednesday made good their threat to frustrate academic activities by locking out management staff and all visitors to the institution.

The crisis heightened on Wednesday when members of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) locked all the gates leading to the institution, barring every vehicular and pedestrian movement to the university.

The current Oyo and Osun State governments inherited unpaid salary arrears of eight months being owed LAUTECH academic staff.

Access to the main entrance along Ogbomoso-Ilorin Road including other routes linking to the school premises were blocked by the aggrieved workers.

The development that affected some students already scheduled to sit for examinations in the morning equally raised tension on campus.

NASU decision was to further press home their demands for payment of August and September Salaries by the owner’s states.

There had been a kind of cold war between Osun State government and the Academic Staff Union of the institute over the issue of payment.

ASUU claimed that Osun State is yet to pay its due from July-December as agreed with the sister’s state, Oyo, which has fulfilled its own counterpart fund from January to June.

But the government of Osun State in its response claimed it has overpaid its due for the institution this year because they also service the Teaching Hospital in Osogbo without the effort of Oyo State.

Confirming the development, the chairman of NASU LAUTECH chapter, Mr. Oyewande Adejumo, said the development was part of the ploy used to express their grievances to the management over nonpayment of their August and September salaries.

“We only locked the major entrances; we have allowed the students to come in to write their exams, and the lecturers too but they all took alternative route through footpath,” he said.

Oyewande who spoke with journalists said, they were worried over the attitude of Osun State government when it comes to their turn to pay their dues to the institution.

He said, “In July, we were told they paid N300 million and we were all happy but after July they have refused to pay. If they don’t want the joint ownership to continue, they should cede the institute to Oyo State and nothing will happen to Osun indigenes in Ogbomoso.”