The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has revealed that the workers in the state civil service are being owed a sum of N57 billion, which he said was caused by irregular payment of salary and pension by the immediate past government.

Fayemi said the arrears covered outstanding salary, pension, promotion, leave bonus and other emoluments from 2014 till October 2018 when he assumed office.

The governor also said he was not part of the people that were opposed to local government autonomy, saying the local governments in the state are given unfettered access to administer their own funds without inference since he assumed office.

Fayemi spoke during an interaction with the members of the civil servants across Ministries, parastatals and agencies held at the State Secretariat in Ado Ekiti.

He said he would honour his pledge to pay all outstanding workers’ benefits, but clarified that some will be given immediate attention while some will be defrayed instalmentally.

“It is sad to reel out such a homongous figure because it can create panic for you and I. But let me say that we can’t pay in one swell swoop, but promotion for 2019 will be given immediate attention while others will be defrayed instalmentally.

“It becomes difficult to pay once because Ekiti gets a little above N5 billion monthly with the state getting like N3 billion while the local governments receive little above N2 billion monthly,” he said.

Fayemi said he was never opposed to the idea of giving financial independence to the third tier of government, being the closest to the grassroots.

“I am not opposed to it. Since I came back, Not even one Naira of the Local Government money was being administered by me. Though, we did some partnerships in 2014 through 5 kilometre road projects across our councils, but since I came back, I have allowed the councils to manage whatever comes to them.”