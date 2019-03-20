



A cross section of civil servants in the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday in Abuja lauded the Senate for approving the N30,000 minimum wage.

Mr Moses Oga, a civil servant praised the Senate for taking the bold step after several negotiations between labour and the Federal Government.

He said the new development was good for the Nigerians workers, adding that it would enhance economic development in the country.

Mr David Samuel, a staff of the Ministry of Information, said the issue of the minimum wage was long overdue but it was better late than never.

He added that the implementation of the bill would reduce the suffering of civil servants across the country.

Mr Amos Thomas, a civil servant with the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, said civil servants deserved more than the minimum wage but the N30,000 was a good place to start.

He, however, expressed hope that when the implementation commenced the country’s economy would have improved to reduce the stress on the new wage.

Mrs Ruth Dada, another civil servant with the Ministry of Health, said that the resolution on the N30,000 minimum wage would go a long way in boosting the living standard of Nigerians.

Dada, however, urged civil servants to reciprocate the good gesture through hard work and improved productivity.

Mrs Sarah Usman, a civil servant with the Federal Ministry of Education said that the new minimum wage would help boost the nation’s economy.

Usman noted that the development would boost the production of goods and services as well as increase employment for the teeming youths.

Mr Bummi Ogunkolade, Senior Assistant General Secretary of the National Union of Pensioners said Nigerian workers deserve better pay and good working condition as they work hard to create the wealth of the country.

He said, “Approving N30,000 minimum wage for federal workers by the government is a step in the right direction. The new minimum wage will add value to the lives of workers. I also urge workers to be more diligent and committed to duties.’’

Ogunkolade urged the federal government to look into the plight of pensioners who had served the nation in their productive age.