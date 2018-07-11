Workers of MTN in Jigawa State took to their heels on Wednesday as members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) arrived the head office of the communication service providers in Dutse, the state capital.

The members were at the office in continuation of NLC picketing of facilities of the multinational company over alleged unfair labour practices.

Led by the state chairman, Usman Ya’u, they arrived the office in a convoy of vehicles, chanting solidarity songs.

It was learnt that workers of the company upon becoming aware of the development ran away and shut down the office.

Addressing journalists at the premises, Mr Ya’u said the picketing of MTN facilities was in accordance with a directive by the NLC National head office.

“The picketing is sequel to anti-union posturing of the company by not allowing workers in its employment to belong to labour unions,” Mr. Ya’u said.

“On 20th October, 2017, the Director-General of the Nigeria Employer Consultative Association (NECA) midwifed a peace negotiating which didn’t yield positive result as the company still remains adamant on the need to allow its workers join unions of their choice, which is against the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Mr Ya’u said that the NLC would ensure that MTN Nigeria adheres to labour rules and provides improved work condition for its workers in Nigeria as is done in other countries in the world.

A sacked MTN staff, Garba Isa Dabai, told newsmen that the move by the NLC was a welcome development and expressed hope that the union would sustain the struggle until the demands are meet.

Mr Dabai said he was arbitrarily dismissed in September 2016 in Kano office and was paid no benefit or offered explanation on why he was sacked by the company.