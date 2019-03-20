



Civil servants in Kano State have urged the Federal Government to ensure the speedy implementation of the new national minimum wage.

Some of the workers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday that the call was necessary to enable them to start enjoying the wage.

One of the workers at Radio Nigeria’s Kano Pyramid FM, Malam Bala Abdullahi, said the call was also necessary to reduce the hardship being experienced by workers in the country.

“Things are costly, as you know the N18, 000 being paid to workers as minimum wage is nothing to write home about in view of the high cost of living.

“So, we hope the Federal Government will ensure quick implementation of the new national minimum wage as it will go a long way in enhancing the living standards of workers,’’ he said.

Another worker, Jafar Jikamshi, commended the National Assembly for the speedy passage of the bill and called for its immediate implementation.

He, however, urged traders in the country not to increase prices of their commodities to enable workers enjoy the increase.

“Traders in the country should have the fear of Allah by not increasing prices of essential commodities and services,” he said.

Jikamshi said any attempt by traders to jerk up prices of commodities would render the new wage useless and ineffective.

NAN reports that while Federal civil servants have expressed happiness over the passage of the bill, state workers expressed reservations over the readiness of the state government to implement the new national minimum wage.