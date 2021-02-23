



Police in Ebonyi on Tuesday detained a commercial sex worker on allegations she intended to sell her son for N40,000.

The baby is four months old and breastfeeding.

The mother said she needed to raise money to start a beer parlour.

Briefing journalists at the command headquarters, Abakiliki, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, said that the woman was arrested on Friday following a tip off.

“So, her name is Chukwube Victoria, she actually told us that she is a commercial sex hawker and that she has this babe which she carrying.

“She said that if she leaves here, she would continue to look out for prospective buyer.





“But we try to talk to her and to make her see the value of been a mother but she refused.

“She even told us that if we allow her to go home with the baby, she would throw him away and that she can’t tell who got her pregnant,” she explained.

During interrogation, Chukwube who refused to disclosed her state of origin or local government, said she is not financially able to take care of her child.

“I’m from Nigeria, 32 years old, a commercial sex hawker and my baby is just four months old.

“I want to sale the baby at the rate of N40,000 to start up a business. I have a fridge and I reside at Ogbuhause in Abakiliki,” she explained.