As the World Health Organisation, WHO, celebrates the nursing profession by making the theme of the 2020 World Health Day to be “Support Nurses and Midwives,” the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has asked for a healthy and dignifying working environment for health workers in the country.

“The President and the entire members of NMA congratulate healthcare professionals in Nigeria and especially the frontline health workforce on the occasion of the 2020 World Health Day.





“The NMA acknowledges the enormous contributions of our nurses and midwives in the health sector and the country.

“Nurses and midwives sometimes work under intense pressure, high workload and very inhumane conditions, especially in fragile health systems.

“These circumstances may expose them to dangerous health risks and even death while saving other lives.”

“We, in the NMA, have opened another chapter of warmer relationship based on mutual respect and acknowledgement of our different but inter-dependent roles in the health sector.

“We pledge to continue on this path for better patient outcomes and the good of our country, Nigeria. “We also note with particular concern hazards all healthcare professionals, including nurses working at the frontlines of the war against COVID-19 face continually.

“It is our prayer that those in authority will do all it takes to ensure a healthy working environment that is ennobling and dignifying.”