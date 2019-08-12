<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Peter Diah, has said that the security threats bedevilling the country requires an integrated approach of both citizens and security operatives to end the scourge.

Diah, in his Eid-el-Kabir message, said citizens have a moral duty to provide useful information that will help security agencies rid the country of criminals and bandits.

He said, “there is a need for us as a state to unite and close ranks to draw the battle line between us and the criminals, to make our society very safe.

“I urge everyone to lend their support to the security agencies because they can only work with information.

“If we make our homes and farms a safe haven for criminals, we would be culpable of aiding and abating crimes.

“We all need to stand up and make sure that our society is devoid of these bandits who are bent on imposing hardship on our people.”

Member representing Bali 2 constituency in the state assembly, Adama Brokono, on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir tasked Muslim Ummah to live in peace with everyone.

According to him, “peace remains paramount and we should collectively work to achieve this at all cost.”