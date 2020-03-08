<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Salihu Yakubu Danladi, has declared that women deserve to be celebrated for the significant roles they play in family formation and nation-building.

In a statement issued in Ilorin on Sunday by his Special Assistant Media, Ibrahim Sheriff, Danladi said:

“I join the world in celebrating our mothers on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2020. A woman is a hero of every man, through whom we came to life, by whom we were nurtured and to whom we shoulder the burden of homebuilding.





“Their significance in nation-building cannot also be overemphasized.

“I am particularly proud to be part of the administration that halted back-staging of the womenfolks in governance, appreciating their power and potentials in contributing to socio-economic development of any society.”

The Speaker reiterated the commitment of the 9th Kwara legislature to continue supporting programmes and policies that stimulate women inclusion, empowerment and development, stressing that any form of gender-based stereotyping will not be encouraged by the Assembly under his leadership.