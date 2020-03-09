<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, Wife of Ondo State Governor, has tasked pregnant women across the state to embrace safe motherhood practices in order to reduce maternal and child mortality rate in the state.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu stated this at the Comprehensive Health Centre, Ebute in Okitipupa Local Government Area during an interactive session and gifts presentation to pregnant women, as part of activities lined up for this year’s International Women’s Day celebrations.

Newsmen report that the governor’s wife was represented by Mrs Mary Adesanya, wife of Okitipupa Local Government Chairman, on Monday.

In her goodwill message, she urged pregnant women to practise personal hygiene and exercise regularly so as to deliver their babies safely.

She stressed the importance of balanced diet for the pregnant women and the need for them to visit the hospital regularly, for both ante-natal and post-natal, to avoid untimely death.





“Pregnant women should imbibe regular exercise for safe delivery and ensure regular visit to hospital for ante-natal and post-natal to reduce untimely death,” she said.

Newsmen report that Anyanwu-Akeredolu presented some baby gifts to the expectant mothers and urged them to make proper use of them, especially the mosquito nets that could help to prevent malaria which, she said, could affect the foetus.

Speaking on behalf of the pregnant women, Mrs Ajoke Ikuomola, thanked the governor’s wife for the gesture, which she described as first of its kind.

She promised that they would make judicious use of the gifts and heed to her advice in their own interest.

Newsmen report that the United Nations General Assembly has set aside March 8 of every year as International Women’s Day to promote issues relating to the welfare of women.