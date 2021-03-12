



The UN Women Spotlight Initiative in partnership with Connected Development/Follow The Money (CODE/FTM) has concluded training of stakeholders in Ebonyi state on measures meant to strengthen advocacy and elimination of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

The workshops culminated to development blieprints for women’s strategic focus towards Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in the State.

The programme was in collaboration with Kachem Young Initiative (KYI).

The two-day training at Cierene Hotel in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State Capital, had selection of 25 young people with background in advocacy in the development sector, and representatives of various organisations in the State.





Participants were trained to carry out strategic advocacy at all levels, initiate public sensitization on SGBV and track women related allocation in financial budgets and policies.

Participants developed a State Action Plan on eliminating Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG)/SGBV/HP, and ensuring Gender-Responsive Budgeting.

The team sought to set in motion step-down trainings and grassroot engagements.

Relevant stakeholders in the state , the participants said should be further engaged, subsequently as part of the action plan.