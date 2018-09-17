Hundreds of elderly women from Ogbozinne Akpugo, a community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Monday, protested the arrest of a clergyman, Reverend Kenneth Okafor.

The priest attached to Emmanuel Methodist Church, Ogbozinne, was arrested by heavily armed policemen, said to be from the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, inside the premises of the church on Friday, September 14.

It was learnt that the development was connected to the killing of the traditional ruler of Ogbozinne Akpugo, Igwe Steven Nwatu, by a mob made up of members of the community on June 11, 2018.

The priest was to appear before a judicial panel of inquiry set up by the Enugu State Government over the Igwe’s killing, on Monday, September 17, 2018.

However, the clergyman could not appear before the panel as planned. Meanwhile, elderly women marched through some streets in the Enugu metropolis to protest his arrest lamenting that his whereabouts are currently unknown.

The women also raised the alarm over what they described as the ‘indiscriminate’ arrest and detention of members of the Ogbozinne Akpugo community by security agents over the monarch’s death.

Our correspondent also learnt that, currently, the village is deserted, as many of the villagers have been arrested, while others have gone into hiding.

Leader of the elderly women, Mrs Rebecca Edeh, said only aged women and children are left in the village as a result of the ‘siege’ by the security agents.

The women alleged that the Methodist Church priest and other members of the community were arrested in a bid to stop them from testifying at the public hearing being held by the judicial panel of inquiry.

Some sources in the village claim that the late Igwe had ordered his driver to ‘run over’ some of his ‘opponents’, who had gathered for a trip to the Enugu State Government House before the mob descended on him in retaliation.

Some of the placards displayed by the women read, ‘Give us fair hearing at the judicial panel of inquiry’, ‘Our witnesses are arrested and detained by police to avoid giving evidence’, ‘Stop arrest and detention of Ogbozinne people, allow us to testify at the panel of inquiry’, and ‘Stop the illegal closure of bank accounts and sealing of the shops of our sons at Alaba International Market, Lagos’.