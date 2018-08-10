European Union (EU) and United Nations have called for the encouragement of women in politics as a strategy to help in reducing poverty and increasing economic growth in Nigeria.

The international bodies and other stakeholders urged the Federal Government to step up more women to participate in the 2019 elections.

They made this submission at a thematic breakfast meeting, titled ‘Women’s participation in the 2019 Nigerian general elections’ organised by EU in collaboration with UN women, on Thursday in Abuja.

The Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Richard Young, said it was imperative for more women in Nigeria to participate in politics.

Young said women participation in politics was about fundamental human rights.

He said: “More women participation in politics is all about Human Rights, our human value and economical beneficial.”

Ms Comfort Lamptey, Country Representative, UN Women, Nigeria, in her remarks expressed the hope that 2019 would bring more miracles by seeing more women in leadership position in Nigeria.

Amb. of Denmark in Nigeria, Mr. Torben Getterman, in his goodwill message, said: “Considering the population of Nigeria, there should be a sizeable number of women participation in politics, either as voters or candidates to be voted for.’’

“It is our wish to reach out to more women to participate in politics. We must make more women to vote for women,” he said.

Meanwhile the Delegation of the EU to Nigeria and ECOWAS have condemned what it called “interference in the democratic process by law enforcement services’’ in Nigeria.

The Union had in a statement called on all law enforcement agents to stay neutral and non-partisan in the country’s democratic process.

The EU noted with concern the barring of access to the National Assembly on Aug. 7 by the masked security operatives and officials of the Department of State Services (DSS).

“It is imperative for all law enforcement agents to stay neutral and ensure that independent institutions operate in line with their constitutional mandates, free from interference and intimidation.

“The EU is fully committed to supporting democracy in Nigeria,” it added.