Wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, has promised to empower and elevate rural women in the State, describing them as pillars of support for food security.

Mrs. Abiodun said this at a community health outreach, organized by her office to commemorate the 2019 International Day of Rural Women, held at Iloti Village, Ijebu East Local Government Area of the State.

Mrs. Abiodun said the input of rural women to food security and development could not be over emphasized, noting that they contribute immensely to the survival of the urban dwellers.

She expressed concerns over the plights of the rural women, for lacking basic amenities to make life comfortable for them, stating that government would continue to embark on projects and programmes to better their lot.

Earlier in her welcome address, the State Deputy Governor, Engr. (Mrs.) Noimot Salako-Oyedele assured the women of dividends of democracy, as they played pivotal roles in the electioneering process that brought the current administration into power.

She said government would, as a matter of urgency and commitment provide necessary infrastructure, particularly, good roads to ease the transportation of their farm produce to cities.

In his goodwill message, the Traditional Ruler, Oke-Ako, Oba Osunsami Aladeken expressed his support for involvement of more women in governance, which according to him, would foster all round development of the State.

The Monarch, who expressed delight that such programme was hosted in his domain, appealed to the present administration to invest more in the women folks and children.