Proctor and Gamble, producer of diapers and pampers, have kicked off the distribution of over one million of Pampers to nursing women across the 21 local government areas of Kebbi State.

The Director for Government Relation of Africa for the company in Nigeria, Dr.(Mrs) Temitope Iluyemi while speaking with newsmen at Raha village, Bunza LGA of Kebbi State during the official flag off of the items on Friday, disclosed that about 350 jobs will be created in the state through the distributions.

According to her, “we are in Kebbi State in partnership with Kebbi state government to promote maternal mortality and child care. We believed that our vision,with pampers brand,which is to delivers healthy babies,healthy lifestyles in line with state government objective will improve child care, immunization and antenatal.

”Looking at the size of the issue in Kebbi state, we are providing over a million Pampers, individuals diapers across all the 21 LGAs of the state.

“It is coming from our factory where we are making provisions, donations for this and we are planing to reach as many people as possible”,.

Iluyemi who disclosed in about 350 new jobs would be created through the distributions network of the items, said the company are extending the same social service to four states in Nigeria.





She commended the Kebbi state government for providing conducive environment and their partnership to reach out to women,children who deserved the items.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Jafaar Mohammad Zuru, said that the intervention of the company would go a long way in improving the hygiene of babies and nursing mothers as well as improvement of quality healthcare in Kebbi State.

” In the same vein, it will stimulate the intake of immunization and ANC coverage. This is, of course, a motivation. We realised that the ANC attendance is high in our healthcare centre. About 200 mothers attend ANC in a month but delivery is the problem.

“When we check our delivery in a month,it is about 20 delivery while ANC attendance is 200. It is a big challenge and we need to continue to sensitize our women and confused our men to be allowing their wives to be coming to hospitals for delivery”.

Earlier, the Chairman of Bunza LGA, Alhaji Bello Mamuda commended the company for reaching out to women in his local government stressed that the gesture would assist a lot in curbing mortality rate in the state.