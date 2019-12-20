<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The deputy governor of Ekiti state, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi has disclosed that roles of women in the political arrangements of the country cannot be overemphasised, describing them more important than men.

He said women were the backbone of the nation’s democracy, canvassing the need for them to be given more space to contribute their quota to the development of the society.

Egbeyemi stated this on Friday while delivering his keynote address at the New Initiative for Social Development (NISD) one-day Gender summit and Engagement with stakeholders on policy Agenda in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The event was sponsored by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and supported by UKAID and the USAID.

Presentations were made on Gender-Based Violence Law 2019 vis-a-vis Women Policy Agenda and Equal Opportunity Law 2013 vis-a-vis Women Policy Agenda.

The Acting Executive Director of NISD, Mr Martins Olumide said the event was put together to raise the awareness of women vis-a-vis their roles and set agenda for the policymakers towards giving more women opportunities.

The deputy governor who regretted lack of women in political and leadership positions in the country noted that women have the numerical strength to become leaders, adding that they should be directly involved in political gatherings.

He urged the National Assembly to expedite actions in the amendment of the electoral law which will be said would remove the obstacles against women in electoral processes in the country.

According to him, ”We must say it here that women are more important than men in politics because they have the numbers and always loyal committed to their belief during electioneering.

”Some observers however attributed violence, high cost of electioneering campaigns and other logistics challenges as the reasons behind the inability of more women to participate in politics despite their population. I believe such challenges can be addressed by the forthcoming electoral law amendment exercise in the National Assembly.

”Advancing the right of women to serve in positions of leadership and actively participate in decision-making processes can be achieved in part through their enhanced visibility to do better than they are doing presently politically.

”Our women should not see politics as a dirty game or exclusive preserve of the men, they should always show interest in the political affairs of their immediate and larger constituencies. This starts with voter registration exercise, membership drive by political parties, acquisition of party membership cards, voters cards and mobilisation of the electorate.”