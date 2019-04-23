<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Women leaders in Edo State have pledged support for the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s drive to enhace access to education for women, especially through Adult Education and Non-Formal Learning Centers, which seeks to bridge the gender gap in the state.

Speaking during the campaign to drive enrollment of females in the education centres in Ovia North East and Egor Local Government Areas, the women leaders commended Governor Obaseki for implementing the initiative to redefine the role of women in the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender Issues, Ms. Efosa Uyigue, said the Governor Obaseki-led administration will continue to support the education of the girl-child, noting, “Education is fundamental in building the character of an individual and social relationship skills that elevates society. That is what we aim to achieve.”

Uyigue said, “I encourage women to get young females under their care, who dropped out of school, to enroll in the adult education programme, which is free. This is an opportunity for them to get educated, which will enable them seek better job opportunities or become better employers of labour.”

At the awareness campaign in Egor LGA, the chairman of the council, Hon. Eghe Ogbemudia said efforts will be made to support the effort of the state government in re-opening adult education centres for more females to get the opportunity to be educated.

“We will provide conducive learning environment in these centres to encourage more females to enroll for the programme in line with the objectives of the state government. We will also support facilitators at the centers and provide learning materials,” she said.

All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader in Ovia North East, Princess Faith Omoregie said, “I am excited that this is happening. I will support the chairperson to go around the area to encourage more women to be part of this laudable programme.”

A participant, Helen Omofo, noted: “The chance for teenage females who are out of school to be educated will discourage them from social vices and falling preys to human traffickers.”