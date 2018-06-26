Women groups in Plateau have condemned the massacre of people, especially women and innocent children, in the recent attacks on its communities and cautioned opinion leaders against making inciting comments.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) said the attacks were acts of inhumanity and criminality.

Mrs Mary Izam, the FIDA Chairperson in Plateau said government should comply with the amended provisions of section 14(2b) of the 1999 Constitution of protecting lives and property of the citizenry.

Prof. Funmilayo Para-Mallam, the National Coordinator, Christian Women for Excellence and Empowerment in Nigeria (CWEENS), also condemned the killings.

She called on the Federal and state governments to make concerted efforts for a lasting solution where lives of citizens were protected as required by the constitution.

“The conflict has left the state devastated mourning lives of women and innocent children and many trapped in Messiah College and Bethany Academy in Barkin Local Government Area of the state.

“It is sad that some opinion leaders are justifying these acts with inciting statements instead of quelling down the situation. These can lead to further reprisals and these gruesome acts keeps being a cycle,“ she said.

Para -Mallam said the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) technique was more appropriate for sustainable conflict management, adding that she had offered shelter to 10 displaced women and children.

She said the State security apparatus, ‘’Operation Rainbow’’ should be adequately equipped and stationed in rural communities where the heinous acts were more prevalent.

NAN reports that 86 persons were reported killed in the attacks in nine communities of Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Bokkos Local Government Ares in the last three days.

The Vice-President, Yemi Osibanjo, was in Jos on Monday to assess the situation and interact with leaders in the state.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, deployed more personnel to the state while the Nigerian Air force has also deployed an Mi-35P combat helicopter and Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Aircraft to the state.