



The Vice Chancellor Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Prof. Francis Chukwuemeka Eze, has warned that gender inequality, discrimination and violence against women are anomalies that affect everyone in the society.

Eze, who spoke at the 2019 International Women’s Day Celebration held at FUTO, disclosed that the Institution is committed to providing a level playing ground for both male and female students, including the Staff.

He assured of the continued appointment of women into senior management positions in the University without any form of gender discrimination.

Describing gender equality as a right, the Vice Chancellor, posited that “fulfilling such right remains the best chance in meeting some of the most pressing challenges in the present time”

He insisted that “investing in women is the most effective way to lift communities, companies and countries”, adding that “women’s participation makes peace agreement stronger, societies more resilient and economy more vigorous as the case may be”.

Eze urged all participants especially the wives of the traditional rulers and women leaders to be actively involved in peace and conflict resolution in their communities to ensure meaningful development.

Earlier in her address, the Director, Institute of Women Gender and Development Studies Federal University of Technology Owerri, Prof. Mrs. Gloria N.Okwu, said that the International Women’s Day is a worldwide event that celebrates women’s achievements from the political to the social.

She described it as a day set aside to reflect on progress made for women, while calling on the ways to address the unfinished business in working towards equality.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration titled “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change’’ with the campaign slogan #BalanceForBetter”, the Director pointed out that in order for the balance to become a reality and in the spirit of gender equity, the Federal Government should adopt the 35% affirmative action as a matter of policy.

Adding her voice, the wife of the Vice Chancellor and the President of (FUTOWA), Prof.Mrs. Egejuru Eze, pointed out that the contribution of FUTOWA to the annual celebration of the International Women’s day gives the women an opportunity to reflect on issues concerning women.

She said: “women are indispensable in the society, they are mothers, sisters, wives, daughters and above all rational beings”.

The President while welcoming the participants to the celebration, urged women to desist from actions that are capable of demeaning womanhood.

She advised women to continue to “maintain highest standards of behaviour at home, in office, in the Church, in the market place and indeed everywhere”, adding that they should set good examples for others to emulate.