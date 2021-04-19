



Horror played out recently when a 35-year-old mother of seven children, Sukurat Olajoke, killed and dumped the body of her last child, a-month old baby into a river in Ogun State.

The suspect who had other six children for three different men, disclosed during interrogation by operatives of the Ogun State Command, that she acted out of frustration following her inability to cater for the baby since the father of the child denounced the paternity of the late baby.

The lady who was sighted by the police on patrol at the bank of the river in a suspicious mood, was subsequently apprehended for questioning and she accepted that what she just threw into the river was the dead body of her baby.

Further interrogation led the police to engage local divers who recovered the body of the baby from the river while the mother is presently remanded at the homicide section of the police command for further investigations and necessary prosecutions.

In a similar development, 43 years old nursing mother, Bisola Awodele, was recently arrested by the Ogun State Police for double charges of secretly killing and burying her baby about eight months ago as well as pouring hot water on her husband thereby causing him a grievous harm.

Following the report of the case by her husband who ran to the police station with a first degree burn all over the upper part of his body, it was further discovered that the woman who claimed to have acted out of frustration in both cases because of the alleged ‘drunkenness and irresponsible attitude of her husband’, bemoaned her acts as she claimed to have been assaulted and infuriated by her husband.

Meanwhile the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of both cases to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution while the husband has been taken to the General Hospital Ota, for treatment.

Meanwhile, CP Ajogun has condemned the recent spate of physical attacks on some persons by alleged friends and family members, especially the reported case of Mr. Obinna Kalu who admitted that he shot his co-tenant, Adijat Balogun with gun at her right rib following a rift between the two.





Kalu, who initially denied committing the dastardly act, admitted upon police interrogation after his arrest during which it was revealed that he vacated his apartment after the shooting to avoid arrest.

The victim is currently recuperating at Federal Medical Center, Abeokuta while the state police boss has ordered the criminal investigation and intelligence department of the force to conduct further investigations for necessary prosecution.

He also instructed the homicide department of the force to investigate the report of another case of alleged murder of a housewife and her four years old son, Mrs. Modupeola Folorunsho and Master Peter Folorunsho respectively by a 29-years old herbalist Baoku Gbuyi and his accomplice, a 27 years old Bricklayer Olamide Odulaja who are presently remanded in police custody.

The arrest of the suspects followed a report by the victim’s husband, who officially lodged a report that his wife and his son were missing which led to police detectives search to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the woman and her son.

Intelligence-based investigation led to the arrest of Olamide Odulaja at Ibadan, who confessed during interrogation that he and one herbalist abducted the victim and her son on February 13, 2021 and that both were killed for money ritual at the house of the herbalist.

He stated further that it was the herbalist who burnt the woman’s head in the course of the ritual.

It was after his confession that the police went to arrest the herbalist only to realise that he took to flight having heard about the arrest of Olamide.

Subsequently, all the adjoining divisions were alerted to be on look-out for the fleeing suspect. He was eventually traced to Kajola village, where he was arrested with the assistance of hunters and local vigilante groups.

Further interrogation confirmed that both culprits conspired to kill the victims for money making ritual.