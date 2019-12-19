<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 26-year-old woman, Chiduma Odiatu, is risking a 18 year jail term for allegedly defrauding a job seeker of N250,000 contrary to Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The police on Thursday brought Odiatu, whose residential address was not given, before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on two- count charge of stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

Odiatu allegedly committed the offences on Aug. 15 at Iyana-Ipaja, area of Lagos.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, said the defendant allegedly obtained N250,000 from the complainant, one Peace Okwudiuche, with an assurance of getting her a job at Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), a representation she knew to be false.

The prosecutor said the defendant stole the sum of N250,000 from the complainant after failing to get her the job at NTA.

According to him, the alleged offences violate Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen reports that stealing attracts three years jail term, while obtaining money under false pretences attracts 15 years imprisonment if convicted.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Sule-Amzat said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions.

She adjourned the case until Mach 5, 2020 for hearing.