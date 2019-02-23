



After failed attempts to travel to Europe by different illegal channels by some Nigerians, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has once again received 164 returnees.

The returnees were once again repatriated from the North African country, Libya after being stranded in that country for months and possibly years.

The returnees were brought back onboard of a chartered Al Burag Airline Boeing 737-800 flight number 89 with registration number 5A-DMG.

The returnees arrived the cargo Wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos at about 12:15am on Friday.

The returnees consisted of 71 female adults, 17 female children and six female infants. There were 55 male adults, 13 male children and two male infants.

Amongst them were three returnees with medical cases and a pregnant woman who started having labour of child birth upon arrival in Nigeria.

Besides, on arrival, two human traffickers were identified by their victims at the Lagos Airport and were immediately apprehended by officials of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

An official of NEMA, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye received the returnees yesterday at the airport and led them to go through immigration and security profiling.

Farinloye implored the returnees to seize the fresh opportunity that they have in starting a positive and fruitful life within the abundant resources available in Nigeria.

He, however, said that there was nothing wrong in questing for improved and better living by anyone, but insisted that the right channels and methods should be adopted by returnees in order to avoid the sorry situation some of them fall into.

He said: “One will not appreciate the abundant resources God has endowed us with in Nigeria until you travel out. All of you have gone and fortunately come back alive and you are in the best position to tell the story to those still aspiring to embark on such journey.”

He decried that some of the returnees were deceived into taking the unnecessary risk of travel to Europe by road and eventually by sea by their close and far relatives, but called on them to assist the government to stem the menace of trafficking by giving information to government agencies who he assured would protect their identities and safety.

He declared that the traffickers were not ghosts who could not be identified, stressing that the returnees needed to safe other youths from falling victims.

Farinloye urged the returnees to be champions of positive thinking among the Nigerian youths, saying that they could be successful without necessarily travelling abroad.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) facilitated their return with special funding by the European Union in an Assisted Voluntary Returnees programme that would end in April, 2020.