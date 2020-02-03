<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Osun State Fire Service, on Sunday confirmed the death of an aged woman, Mrs Omolayo Kolawole, in a recent fire incident that razed a house at Alapata street, Modakeke-Ife on Saturday.

It was learned that the fire incident occurred around 12 a.m. and the office was alerted at about 12:29 am.

The Senior Fire Superintendent in Lagere, Ile-Ife, Mr Adeyinmi Adeleye, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday in Ile-Ife.

He said that the fire service station of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife and the residents of the area also assisted in halting the inferno.





Adeleye said that the remains of the victim had been handed over to the police and deposited at the morgue of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex, Ile-Ife.

An eye witness, Mr Bisi Ogunlola, commended the fire service stations at Ile-Ife and that of OAU for a job well done.

Ogunlola told newsmen that the fire incident started from the late woman’s room through her local lantern (atupa) after the kerosene inside it had spilled on the floor and on the foam.

He said that two aged men, who were also victims, did all they could to rescue the woman but that their efforts did not yield fruit, as she was burnt beyond recognition.