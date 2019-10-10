<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 53-year-old-woman, Blessing Madubuko, on Thursday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly obtaining money on false pretence.

Madubuko, who has no fixed address, is facing a 51-count charge among which are obtaining money on false pretence, unlawful conversion and stealing.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Mary Ajiteru, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 24 at Olowo Idikan Str, Owutu area in Ikorodu.

Ajiteru said Madubuko and others at large fraudulently obtained money from different persons on the pretext of repaying with interests.

The prosecutor added that the defendant collected money from many customers among who were Mrs Latifat Moshood N180, 000, Mr Oluremi Ogunshola N40,000 and Akinwale Adeshina N187,000.

She said that the defendant also collected N150, 000 from one Mrs Yusuf Balqes and several others on the pretence to repay with interest.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also unlawfully converted all the money collected to her personal use.

He said the offences contravened Sections 411, 419 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr O. M. Dawodu, granted the defendant N1 million bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Oct. 31, for mention.